Double-storey ’dream home’ for Gauteng mom who bagged daily lotto with R9 ticket

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – A Gauteng mother who won R500 000 in the daily Lotto says she can finally build her ’double-storey dream home’ for her family. The 52 year old won the daily Lotto jackpot from the March 30 draw. According to national lottery iThuba, the winning ticket was purchased in Eldorado Park and the winner spent R9 on a quick-pick selection wager. The winning numbers were 16, 24, 25, 27 and 33. The lucky winner claimed her prize on Monday from the National Lottery head office in Sandton.

“I kept my ticket in my purse to keep it safe until I could get the perfect opportunity to come and claim my winnings.

“I look after my elderly mother who is not well and lately, we’ve paid many visits to the hospital.

“I’ve decided to open a fixed account and save my winnings until early next year.

“I have two daughters and my wish has always been to build them a double story dream house, were they can raise their children, my daughter is expecting her first child and the other one has two beautiful kids.

“I hope my mother also lives to see my dreams come true.”She said.

IOL