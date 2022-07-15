Dozens march on Luthuli House, calling for Ramaphosa to step down

Durban - Dozens of ANC supporters marched on Luthuli House in Johannesburg, Gauteng, on Friday, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down amid the Phala Phala controversy. Led by former ANC NEC member Carl Niehaus and former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, alongside the RET’s Nkosentsha Shezi, crowds of people were seen marching towards the ANC’s headquarters.

Independent Media’s Timothy Bernard was on the scene. “This march is finally underway, almost two hours later than originally promised. A group of ANC supporters are saying #Cyrilmustgo. They are currently led by Supra Mahumapelo and Carl Niehaus,” Bernard reported. The president came under nationwide scrutiny after former spy boss Arthur Fraser leaked information about a robbery that had taken place at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Yesterday, the EFF said it would also launch a campaign in an effort to oust Ramaphosa from his position as head of the ANC and South Africa. But Ramaphosa remained resolute that he would not let the Phala Phala saga push him off course as the party continued with its elective conferences around the country. The president was speaking during an SACP event at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni.

He acknowledged that there were calls for him to step down. “I have heard those voices, and there are processes that need to be followed. I am following those processes, and let us all give those processes an opportunity and a chance,” he said in an IOL report. He said he would meet with the ANC’s Integrity Commission in the days to come, a gesture which the commander in chief said was on his “own volition”.

The president said he would not allow any distractions to deter him from the real task, which was to rebuild the economy. IOL