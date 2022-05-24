Dramatic arrest as hijackers drive through Mooi River Toll Plaza, while shooting at police

Durban: Two people, who allegedly hijacked a taxi and then opened fire on police, are expected to line up in the dock on Tuesday. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police officers from the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit were following up information about a taxi that was hijacked at Meyi and travelling on the N3 highway, heading towards Mooi River.

The incident took place on Sunday, just before noon. “Police officers attempted to intercept the taxi but the suspects sped off, while shooting at police officers,” said Gwala. She said the suspects then allegedly drove through the boom gate at the Mooi Toll Plaza and sped off.

“At Riversdale in Mooi River, three men alighted from their vehicle, while still shooting at police officers. The taxi then crashed into a wall of a home. “Two suspects, aged 22 and 23, were arrested. “One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh,” said Gwala.

Gwala said, inside the taxi, police found a pistol with two rounds of ammunition and a gas gun. “It was confirmed that the taxi was hijacked in the Ibisi policing area,” added Gwala. Gwala said one suspect appeared in court on Monday, and another is expected to appear in the Mooi River Magistrate's Court today.

The accused face charges of attempted murder, possession of stolen vehicle, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Police are still searching for the third suspect.

