The driver of this car was burnt beyond recognition when it caught alight after it crashed into a bridge pillar along the M4 in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Netcare 911

Johannesburg - A driver of a light motor vehicle has been burnt beyond recognition after he crashed his car into a bridge pillar along the M41 in KwaZulu-Natal. Shawn Herbst, the Netcare 911 spokesperson, said the deadly crash occurred on Wednesday night about an hour before midnight along the M4 North bound just passed the M41 offramp between La Lucia and Umhlanga Rocks.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control crashing into a bridge pillar. When paramedics arrived on scene the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames," said Herbst.

"The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services had doused the flames and on closer inspection a body was found burnt beyond recognition in the driver's seat."

Police from Durban North were on scene and they are daily probing the cause of the fatal crash.

African News Agency/ANA