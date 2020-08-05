Driver survives attempted hit on life in Durban CBD drive-by shooting

Durban - A 34-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Samora Machel (Aliwal) Street in the Durban CBD on Tuesday night. Reports of the shooting were shared on various social media platforms. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the man was seated inside his vehicle when unknown males fired shots at the car. “He alighted and fled on foot. He sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder was opened at Durban Central police station for investigation,” Mbele said. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. However, multiple sources revealed the shooting could be linked to ongoing disputes between taxi organisations.

Two days ago, a man was shot and killed in an apparent hit in Pinetown, west of the CBD.

At the time, it was reported that occupants of a silver-grey Audi had fired shots at a man driving a blue BMW.

A witness at the scene claimed that he had been parked at the intersection of Beviss and Old Main roads when he saw a vehicle speed past him.

"I did not manage to get licence plate details but as I turned into Beviss Road, I saw that a vehicle had stopped in the road," the man said.

He said that the vehicle, a blue BMW, was still idling and the single occupant in the vehicle was slumped over in the seat.

A case of murder is under investigation at the Pinetown SAPS.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this stage.

IOL