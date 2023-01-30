Duduzane Zuma and Shanice Stork headed for splitsville?

Cape Town - Duduzane Zuma and his wife, Shanice Stork are ready to call it quits and heading for divorce. According to media reports, the couple have been going through a rough patch and this led Stork to move out of her home with Zuma in March 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to The South African, Zuma’s political aspirations have been behind the split. Stork is currently back home and living with her parents. Zuma is the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2015 are said to have been on different levels for some time. According to Zimoja, Stork could not longer battle for her husband’s attention. A source told the publication Zuma was so consumed by his political aspirations he allegedly neglected his wife and Stork got tired.

Story continues below Advertisement

The source further stated Stork grew tired of her home being turned into a political conference. “There were always comrades in and out of their house; she could no longer take it. “Stork could not stand the fact that their home was always full of strangers having meetings with Duduzane and talking politics.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This annoyed her because she loves her space,” the source told the publication. The source further said things became worse between the couple before the November 2021 Local Government Elections. “Things became worse before the November 2021 Local Government Elections. Duduzane cared about nothing but his political ambitions that he neglected his duties as a husband.