Durban cops search for relatives after skeletal remains found in Rippon Road bush

Durban - Sydenham police are searching for the family of a man whose decomposed body was discovered in a dense, bushy area in Rippon Road late last month. According to police, a man had walked into the bush to relieve himself and stumbled upon the body. “This happened on September 29 and the man immediately alerted police. A forensic team was called to the area. It appeared to be in an advanced state of decomposition,” a police source said. The rosary that was found at the scene by police. Picture: Supplied

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the deceased had a rosary chain with a cross and a distinctive "Lawrence" watch entangled on the remains.

The watch found at the scene. Picture: Supplied

She said a post mortem was conducted on the remains. It was concluded by the pathologist the remains are most likely is of an African male approximately 20 to 40 years old.

"He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, white Nike takkies size 7 or 8, a red and white rosary with a cross and a red Lawrence wristwatch with red stones on the band,“ Gwala said.

He added that the pathologist estimates the person was killed between a month and six months ago," Gwala said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist detectives to contact Detective Warrant Officer Reddi 084 556 6032/031 203 2703/4 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

In the past, several skeletal remains have been found in this particular bush.

In March last year, two human skulls were found in the bush.

At the time, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the skulls were found by informal settlement dwellers. In 2014, police combed the area for more bodies after a scrap metal collector found three decomposing bodies. Another body was also recovered in the same area, just seven days before.

