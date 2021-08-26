Durban family continues search for missing loved one

A Durban family is desperately searching for their 49-year-old loved one who has been missing for the last two weeks. Shaida Banu Shaik moved from Chatsworth to Northcroft in Phoenix four months ago. According to her family, she was last seen on11 August. At the time, she was wearing black pants and a green hooded top.

Faizee Bodha said her sister has been on treatment for schizophrenia for many years. "The only people she knew in Phoenix were the people who lived on the property. She didn't go out. If she did, her son drove her. There was no need for her to go anywhere," Bodha said. She said Shaik had gone missing five months ago but managed to get back home.

Bodha said it has been a very stressful time for the family. "It has been horrific not knowing where she is. We have been searching since she went missing and we have no clue as to where she could be. It is heartbreaking waking up each day to absolutely no news," she said. She said while handing out flyers, they were contacted by someone claiming to have spotted Shaik near the Phoenix Plaza.