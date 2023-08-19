Durban hospital and paramedic services join hands to put patients first

Durban’s Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital and ALS Paramedics are known to the community as key role players in the world of private healthcare, sharing a vision of providing quality healthcare. In keeping with it’s commitment to the well-being of the community, the AAK has procured a state-of-the-art Haval H6 GT as an emergency first response vehicle for ALS Paramedics.

This vehicle, a top-of-the-range SUV providing cutting edge technology in the world of motor vehicle safety, functional performance, and will be operated by a registered Advanced Life Support Practitioner and will play the role as first respondent emergency service with extensive Advanced Life Support equipment kitted therein. “The decision to collaborate with ALS Paramedics to provide rapid, and life-saving medical services to where it is most needful, did not take much deliberation, given that we have had the pleasure of working with team ALS for a while now. It is an easy synergy with us both sharing the same vision and values, that of providing quality healthcare to the people,” said Ebrahim Asmal, AAK’s Chief Executive Officer.

According to Garrith Jamieson, Director of ALS Paramedics, he chose to partner with Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital is for many reasons. "Ahmed Al-Kadi is an amazing facility with all specialists under one roof. The AAK always welcomes us into the Hospital with warm, caring staff who are enthusiastic and passionate about providing the best in patient care. This goes a long way in a patient's time of need.

“I have brought through numerous critically ill patients and the hospital is always ready and waiting for our team with a full range of specialists at the door, effectively reducing the delay in the patient getting proper care that they need. The management team is also always on hand to deal with any issues at hand which is also unique. I know my own family and myself would choose Ahmed Al-Kadi over any other facility and would proudly recommend this to all my patients,” added Garrith. This joint venture brings urgent Critical Care to the patient, whether it be a medical emergency or a motor vehicle accident. This new vehicle will be driven by an Advanced Life Support Paramedic which a full set of Advanced Life Support Equipment. Equipment ranges from a 12 Lead EcoCardioGram machine as well as a Mechanical Ventilator. A wide spectrum of medication is also on board and able to assist in a patient’s time of need.

"The collaboration cements the unwavering commitment by both the AAK and ALS to being readily available and providing quality healthcare to the patients when needed. We are ready for any emergency," said Asmal.