Durban man allegedly assaulted by Bolt driver after fare dispute

Durban - A Durban man has alleged that he was assaulted and had his finger broken by a Bolt driver last month, after requesting the driver to turn the car around to go fetch something he had forgotten. Dean Moodley, from Morningside told IOL he was assaulted by a Bolt driver on June 14.

He used the e-hailing platform to request a ride from St Thomas Road in Musgrave, Durban. Moodley said the man who assaulted him was not the same person registered as the driver on the app he used, but only realised it after the incident got out of hand. Moodley said he had to be treated at hospital for his injuries and that a case was opened at the SAPS.

After the assault, Moodley says he wants to use his story to make sure transport app users ensure their safety before jumping into a car. He has also raised concerns about registered app drivers hiring out their profiles to other people. The confirmation Dean Moodley received from the Mayville SAPS after opening up a case against the Bolt driver who allegedly assaulted him on June 14. Image: Supplied “On 14/06/2022 at 9:15 pm this is the exact incident that occurred. I ordered the Bolt, driver came and picked me up, while driving me to my destination about two minutes or so I told the driver to please turn back as I left my jacket with my wallet at the place he picked me up from, he took me back I got my jacket and wallet, he then said I must pay him R100 extra. I refused. I told him the trip charge is R24, I will pay him R48 for the inconvenience, he refused, I then checked my app again to see if it’s the right driver and car.

“I got out the car and the registration was different from the app and the driver was not the same, he said he drives for the original owner who gives him jobs to drive, I tried taking a picture of the number plate of the car as it was different from the app, he then grabbed my cellphone and took it and I tried to get it back from him that’s when he assaulted me, punched me and dropped me to ground and injured my hand and broke my finger. “A security guard nearby ran up to us and retrieved my cellphone from him but my jacket, wallet and other belongings I had were still in the car. He drove away then came back about 5 minutes later and threw all my belongings on the road and damaged them. My wallet was stolen by him,” Moodley said. “I went to the public hospital for my injuries and then opened a case at Mayville police station. I sustained lower back injuries, a herniated disc and a dislocated finger,” he added.

Moodley says he knows a lot of students, including his nephews, use the e-hailing apps and that drivers need to show more accountability for their actions. Before a person can become a Bolt driver, they need to pass a certain criteria set out by the company. This includes holding a valid professional driving permit, comprehensive insurance and a clean criminal record, among other things. Moodley’s case has since been referred to a public prosecutor by the police, while Moodley says attaining camera footage of the incident has been difficult.

Police in KZN confirmed Moodley registered a case for investigation. “The complainant alleged that on June 14 at 21:15, he had an argument with an e-hailing driver. The driver assaulted him, stole his money and bank cards. Charges of theft and common assault were opened at Berea police station for investigation. The docket was taken to a senior public prosecutor on June 27 for decision,” KZN spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said. Moodley’s back injury has also warranted the need for him to see a spinal specialist and he will be going for a check-up in the coming week.