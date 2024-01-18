Durban man critical after being mauled by his pet Boerboer

A Glenwood homeowner was rushed to hospital on Thursday, in a critical condition after he was attacked by his pet Boerboel. The incident took place at around 6am on Glenwood Drive.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a dog attack. “Paramedics arrived on scene to find the home owner, a male believed to be in his 60s, had sustained multiple dog bite wounds as a result from his pet Boerboel,” Jamieson said. “The patient had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics and rapidly transported to a nearby hospital for the urgent care he required.”

Another security company, DRK tactical, who also attended to the scene, said private security services had to shoot the dog numerous time to gain access to the patient. “It is alleged that the Boerboel started attacking the owner after the owner came home early this morning from a night of partying,” Cait Hageman, spokesperson for DRK Tactical said. “The attack was not witnessed by anyone as the rest of the family was still asleep in the house and only awoke afterwards.”

The South African Police Services (SAPS) were on scene. Last month, in another dog attack incident in Durban, a one-year-old boy sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital after he was bitten by his family’s pet pitbull. The incident took place at a private residence in the Hillary area.