Durban mom accused of killing toddler with rolling pin is to remain behind bars

DURBAN – A Durban woman charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter made her first appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday. The woman, who cannot be named, because she has a minor child, will remain behind bars until her next court appearance.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police proceeded to an apartment on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street on Tuesday at around 8pm after receiving a complaint. “On arrival, police found the body of a three-year-old girl with strangulation marks. It is alleged that the mother also assaulted the victim with a wooden rolling pin on the face and head.” Gwala said the motive for the killing is unknown.

According to Natasha Kara, the accused, aged 33, has been remanded in custody. “She will appear in court on June 6 for bail consideration and for the State to arrange a mental observation.” IOL