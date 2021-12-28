Durban mom arrested after she allegedly dangled her toddler out a 5th floor window
Durban - A 36-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly dangled her toddler out a window.
It is alleged that the woman dangled her 3-year-old daughter out the window of a fifth-floor flat in Umbilo.
The eThekwini metro police were alerted after the woman was seen dangling the child out the window of a building in Teignmouth Road.
eThekwini District spokesperson, Captain Carmen Rhynes, said Durban Flying Squad officers engaged with the mother.
She said a rescue team set up a high angle rope system from the eighth floor and negotiators took over. The mother moved away from the window to speak to negotiators.
The mother then slammed the door and and a few minutes later, returned to the window where she dangled the child out of the window again while screaming at officers.
Officers managed to abseil down to he window as officers breached the flat.
The woman and child were rescued.
The woman was charged with attempted murder.
KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has called for vigorous action against violation of children’s rights in the province.
IOL