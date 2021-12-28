Durban mom arrested after she allegedly dangled her toddler out a 5th floor window

It is alleged that the woman dangled her 3-year-old daughter out the window of a fifth-floor flat in Umbilo.

Durban - A 36-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly dangled her toddler out a window.

The eThekwini metro police were alerted after the woman was seen dangling the child out the window of a building in Teignmouth Road.

eThekwini District spokesperson, Captain Carmen Rhynes, said Durban Flying Squad officers engaged with the mother.

She said a rescue team set up a high angle rope system from the eighth floor and negotiators took over. The mother moved away from the window to speak to negotiators.