Durban mom praises cops for helping her following tyre blowout on busy M4 highway

A local woman heaped praise on two police officers who assisted her during a moment of distress. Ncediwe Minenhle Gumede took to social media to thank officers Michael Hill and Stephen Bosch.

In the post, Gumede shares that she was driving on the M4 highway, southbound, when she heard a sound coming from her car. “You know that sound when your tyre has popped... so I pulled up on the side of the freeway and waited for the worst to happen,” Gumede said. “You all know those scary characters, who are always up and down the freeway carrying very shady looking bags? Mind you it’s dark and it’s just me and my daughter in the car,” she said.

Ncediwe Minenhle Gumede with her daughter and the two police officers who came to their rescue: Picture: Ncediwe Minenhle Gumede “Note: I have no idea how to change a tyre, the road is wet, it’s dark and I’m now trying to look brave for the sake of my child. I’m silently saying a prayer and then I saw them. The guardian angels in the form of our very own MEN IN BLUE,” Gumede’s post read.

“Officer Bosch and Officer Hilda (apologies if my spelling is inaccurate) but these two gentlemen got down to business, kneeling on the wet road assisting us with broad smiles on their faces.” Picture: Ncediwe Minenhle Gumede