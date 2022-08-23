Durban mother rescues her 3-year-old son from drowning

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics they responded to the incident in Wren Way Road at about 4.30pm on Monday, after receiving many calls for assistance.

Durban – A 3-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a near-drowning incident at a residential pool in Yellowwood Park.

“On arrival on the scene paramedics found a boy believed to be 3 years old had been rescued by his mother.

“Members of the community with the family attempted to resuscitate the child.

“The child was then handed over to Advanced Life Support Paramedics who worked to stabilise the boy before rushing him to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required.”