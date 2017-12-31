Durban North was hit by a spate of burglaries and robberies over the New Year’s weekend.





Crime did not take a break over the New Year’s weekend, with a spate of burglaries and robberies reported in and around Durban North.





Late last year, it was reported that armed gangs were heading out of Westville and making their way to Durban’s northern suburbs.





Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen said there were a number of incidents reported over the weekend.





Early on Friday, a Glenashley family was held up in their Doreen Crescent home. Van Reenen said reports indicated three armed suspects had gained entry by derailing the driveway gate and forcing their way through a glass door.





“The armed men confronted the homeowners, tying them up and confining them to a bedroom, before ransacking the home and fleeing in the homeowners’ Ford Ranger,” he said.





The vehicle was later recovered in the Amaoti area, north of Durban.





“No injuries were sustained in the incident, however the victims were left severely traumatised,” Van Reneen said.





Shortly after that, a Glen Anil store manager was assaulted during another hold up. Van Reenen said Marshall Security responded to a report of armed robbery at a business premises in Glen Anil Street.





“Information from the scene indicates five armed suspects stormed the business, demanding cellphones and cash,” he said. “The store manager was assaulted with the butt of a firearm as they made off in an awaiting getaway vehicle.”





Crisis Medical paramedics stabilised the man at the scene.





There was also a break in at an Acutt Avenue business in Briardene on Friday. Van Reenen said armed response officers responded to the scene after a man was seen forcing his way on to the premises.





A search resulted in the arrest of the suspect who was found in possession of various power tools that were taken,” he said. “He was arrested on site and handed over to the SAPS for further investigation."





At least two other home robberies were reported.



