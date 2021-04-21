Durban police say CIT heist was foiled, as they launch manhunt for suspects who shot cop

DURBAN – The KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has applauded police officers who swiftly responded to a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist that took place at a Durban mall yesterday, preventing the robbers from fleeing with the cash.

A 25-year-old and a security guard was shot and critically injured during the attempted robbery.

“We are saddened to hear that a police officer and security guard were injured in this skirmish with the robbers and we wish them a speedy recovery. We will do everything that is in our control to bring the perpetrators to book,” said Mkhwanazi.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, police officers from the Durban Central police station were at the shopping mall viewing video footage that could assist them in an investigation that they were conducting.

“As they were viewing the footage, they were alerted to a cash-in-transit robbery that had taken place on the premises and they immediately responded.”

According to Naicker, it is alleged that at about 3.30pm the cash-in-transit guard was conveying a cash box to his vehicle when five men confronted him and forcefully removed the cash box from his possession.

“The police officers came to his assistance and managed to prevent the men from fleeing with the money box.

“The suspects opened fire on the police officers and injured a 25-year-old constable as well as the security guard as they fled emptyhanded.

“Both the police officer and security guard were transported to a local hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

“Detectives from the Hawks are investigating the cash-in-transit robbery and a manhunt is under way to trace the perpetrators.”

According to Kyle van Reenen, from Rescue Care Paramedics, they responded to the shooting.

“On arrival on scene, a male police officer was found to have suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was in a serious condition.

’’Advanced life support emergency care practitioners worked to stabilise the man whilst he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further immediate definitive care.”

IOL