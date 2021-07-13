Durban prison guards stabbed in early morning attack

DURBAN - TWO Westville Correctional Centre officials were attacked this morning. In a photograph that has been shared on social media, two guards are seen with blood stains on their uniforms.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the officers were stabbed during an altercation. “The two correctional officials were stabbed this morning by remand detainees during unlock. This incident is opportunistic, and the department will not tolerate such acts,” he said. Nxumalo said the people behind this barbaric act had been identified, would face disciplinary processes and be criminally charged.

“We shall never be apologetic about our resolve to restore order within the means available to us whenever the state is attacked. The Department of Correctional Services will unleash necessary force against those who attack its officials,” he said. Yesterday, an inmate at the uMzinto Correctional Centre was killed while trying to escape. "Following the fire at uMzinto Correctional Centre, one inmate, from a group that had climbed to the roof in an attempt to escape, succumbed to his injuries after falling to the ground," Nxumalo said.