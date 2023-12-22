Durban surgeons gift life to children with heart defects this Christmas

In a heart-warming development this festive season, nearly 100 children in KwaZulu-Natal will celebrate Christmas with healthy hearts, thanks to the life-saving surgeries performed by the Children's Cardiac Foundation of Africa (CCFA), supported by the Lenmed Hospital Group in Durban. Dr Darshan Reddy, a paediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and trustee at CCFA, highlighted the dire situation faced by many children in the region.

Over 500 children in KwaZulu-Natal, suffering from congenital heart defects, are currently on a waiting list for surgery at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital. The national backlog for such critical procedures is estimated to exceed 3,000 patients. "These children are in a race against time," Dr Reddy said. "Without timely intervention, their chances of survival are slim, and unfortunately, many from less privileged backgrounds succumb to their conditions."

Recent beneficiaries of CCFA's pro bono surgeries include children with heart holes, who are now returning home with renewed hope and health. Philile Mathonsi, the mother of 10-month-old Zanokuhle Bandile, expressed her gratitude. "Being under the care of CCFA and Lenmed has been the best Christmas gift for my baby, who was born with a heart defect," she said.

Joyce Mbuyazi, grandmother to four-year-old Thwala Lindelani, shared her relief and joy. "After numerous hospital visits, I can finally say my grandson is healed," she tearfully remarked. Niresh Bechan, CEO of Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, called on the private sector to support this noble cause.

"The need is immense, and we urge businesses to collaborate with CCFA in making a significant impact on these young lives," Bechan said. Four-year old Thwala Lindelani puts on a brave smile after his procedure while Joyce Mbuyazi, grandmother could not hold back her tears. Picture: Supplied Bechan said that CCFA's work aligns with Lenmed Hospital Group's mission to provide quality healthcare to vulnerable communities. "Supported by top-notch medical technology and a world-class team at Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, CCFA's success hinges on the generosity of our donors," he added.