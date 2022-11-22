Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Durban taps run dry: councillor urges residents to stockpile water amid outages

Residents fill up buckets and bottles with water from a City water tanker. Picture: Cllr Sakhile Mngadi/Facebook

Published 1h ago

Durban – City councillor Sakhile Mngadi has urged residents to stockpile water following outages in various areas across the City.

Mngadi is the councillor for ward 33 which covers Umbilo, Glenwood and surrounds. Other affected areas include Manor Gardens and Glenmore where some residents have reported low pressure in their taps.

In a WhatsApp message to residents, Mngadi said more water tankers had been requested.

"When you do get water, ensure you stockpile as there is no clear end in sight," Mngadi said.

He has since been informing residents of areas where tankers can be found and for how long.

Speaking to IOL, City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they are aware of the water outages in the areas.

Mayisela explained that the water issues were as a result of a fault at the treatment plant that caused the interruption of the water supply in these areas.

"The fault has since been attended to and we are currently building capacity to the reservoirs supplying these areas. Water has been restored in others while others will be getting water soon. In the meantime, water takers are providing water in all areas that affected.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and do concede that the go slow by some of our workers impacted negatively in efforts to restore water in these areas. Internal processes have been set in motion to deal with this go slow," Mayisela said.

IOL

