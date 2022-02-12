Durban taxi driver on the run after crash leaves two critically injured
Durban - Police are on the hunt for a Durban taxi driver who allegedly fled a crash scene in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Emer-G-Med's Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to the intersection of Alice and Grey Streets in the Durban Central Business District for a serious motor vehicle collision.
"On arrival on scene a minibus taxi was found to have careened off the roadway, before plummeting down onto the railway line below.
“Reports from the scene are that two commuters sustained critical injuries whilst a third suffered moderate injuries only. The driver is alleged to have fled the scene," he said.
Van Reenen added that police did attend the scene and would investigate further.
In a second crash, a person was killed on the M7 westbound carriageway at Wakesleigh Road, when a truck and light delivery vehicle collided.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said the driver of the light delivery vehicle, a male in his 40s was found to have sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. The driver of the truck sustained no injuries," he said.
Police are investigating further.
