Durban taxi driver on the run after crash leaves two critically injured

Durban - Police are on the hunt for a Durban taxi driver who allegedly fled a crash scene in the early hours of Saturday morning. Emer-G-Med's Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to the intersection of Alice and Grey Streets in the Durban Central Business District for a serious motor vehicle collision.

"On arrival on scene a minibus taxi was found to have careened off the roadway, before plummeting down onto the railway line below. “Reports from the scene are that two commuters sustained critical injuries whilst a third suffered moderate injuries only. The driver is alleged to have fled the scene," he said. Van Reenen added that police did attend the scene and would investigate further.

In a second crash, a person was killed on the M7 westbound carriageway at Wakesleigh Road, when a truck and light delivery vehicle collided. Picture: ALS Paramedics