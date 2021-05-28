Durban to host Free Palestine march

DURBAN - A Free Palestine march will take place in Durban today from 1.30pm. The protest will start at Yusuf Dadoo Street and conclude with a rally at the Durban City Hall.

Africa 4 Palestine spokesperson Tisetso Magama said of significance is that today's protest is will include leaders of various political parties across the spectrum coming together in support of the Palestinian people. National leaders of the ANC, NFP, UDM, AIC, EFF and Al Jaamah political parties, among others, will be in attendance and addressing today's protest.

"Some of the confirmed speakers who are to address the protest march include ANC NEC Member and Chairperson of the ANC's International Relations Committee and Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and ANC Provincial Executive Committee and eThekwini mayor, Thomas Mxolisi Kaunda.

Magama said Chief Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, Reverend Ntuthuko Nkosi of the Lutheran Church and Bram Hanekom as well as various leaders of Cosatu and the SACP will also be in attendance.

"This past month, in 11 days, the Israeli regime killed over 230 people including more than 65 children. Among those murdered were three pregnant women – one who was eight months pregnant. The pain of the Palestinian orphan, widow or parent who has lost a family member is our pain," Magama said.

Today's protest march is being organised by a diverse group of civil society organisations, churches, mosques, progressive Jewish organizations and others including the Lajpal Foundation, Radio Al Ansaar, Muslim Relief Agency, KZN PSF, Youth 4 Palestine, and political parties.