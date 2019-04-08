A Durban tow truck driver was shot dead by unknown assailants in Phoenix. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - A Durban tow truck driver was shot dead by unknown assailants in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics were alerted late on Sunday afternoon to reports of a shooting on the corner of Northern and Sunford drives in Phoenix, Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male tow truck operator was shot when a white car approached him and opened fire."

The man was assessed on the scene by medics, but he showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were being investigated by Phoenix South African Police Service officers who were on the scene, Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA