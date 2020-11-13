Durban woman accused of witchcraft doused with petrol, set alight

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – A Durban woman was doused with petrol and set alight after being accused of being involved in witchcraft. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of attempted murder had been opened. She said the incident took place in Shannon Drive informal settlement in Sydenham. “A 27-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted and burnt with petrol by members of the community. The victim was accused by the community of being involved in witchcraft.” Gwala said the victim ran into the bushes where she was found by the police with serious injuries.

“She was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Gwala said investigations were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

In a separate incident, in 2018, three women in KwaZulu-Natal were killed after being accused of being involved in witchcraft.

The Daily News reported that one of the victims, a 75-year-old woman, who lived in Booksneck village in EmaXesibeni (a small town in the eastern Eastern Cape that borders KwaZulu-Natal) was burnt to death after she was accusing of using witchcraft.

A week before, sisters Nothenthisa Ntshamba, 53 and Ntombi Ndlanya, 48, were burnt to death at the neighbouring Ngonyameni village. They were also accused of using witchcraft.

IOL