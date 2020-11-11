Durban woman crushed to death following mudslide

Durban – A Durban woman was crushed to death after a mudslide caused her house to collapse on Wednesday morning.

KZN police said the mudslide occurred near the Umlazi DSW depot and a house in Umlazi V section collapsed.

The police said the victim, Zanele Ngcongo, 36, was crushed beneath the rubble and debris.

The victim was trapped under rubble and debris. Picture: SAPS

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said various units – Durban Search and Rescue, Durban K9 Search and Rescue, Metro Police SAR and eThekweni Fire & Rescue – were called out to Umlazi.

“The body was recovered and carried through the narrow pathways up to the roadway where it was handed over to members from Umlazi SAPS,” said Captain Gwala.