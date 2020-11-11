Durban woman crushed to death following mudslide
Durban – A Durban woman was crushed to death after a mudslide caused her house to collapse on Wednesday morning.
KZN police said the mudslide occurred near the Umlazi DSW depot and a house in Umlazi V section collapsed.
The police said the victim, Zanele Ngcongo, 36, was crushed beneath the rubble and debris.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said various units – Durban Search and Rescue, Durban K9 Search and Rescue, Metro Police SAR and eThekweni Fire & Rescue – were called out to Umlazi.
“The body was recovered and carried through the narrow pathways up to the roadway where it was handed over to members from Umlazi SAPS,” said Captain Gwala.
She said an inquest docket had been opened.
In the same area, in a separate incident in 2016, a one-year-child died following heavy rain and flash floods.
At the time, KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs department spokesman, Lennox Mabaso, said according to a preliminary report, the death had been caused by a landslide in Ward 88.
IOL