Durban woman found dead in flat with cable ties around her neck

Durban – KZN police have confirmed a case of murder has been opened after a woman, 27, was found dead in her flat on Saturday night.

A person allegedly known to the victim is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the woman was found with fatal injuries on her body on Saturday at 10.50pm.

“She was certified dead by the paramedics. A 37-year-old suspect was placed under arrest.”

In a separate incident, a man was arrested after his wife and five children were hacked to death in the Eastern Cape.