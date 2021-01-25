Durban’s e-hailing drivers face intimidation

DURBAN: e-Hailing drivers operating in Morningside, Musgrave and surrounding areas as well as those in the uMhlanga area are once again coming under threat. According to the Florida Road and uMhlanga Rocks Urban Improvement Precincts (UIP), incidents have occurred where drivers are being intimidated. "We would like to alert businesses and property owners in the precinct to reports of increased intimidation of e-hailing services and private vehicle car-pooling in the greater Durban area," the UIP said in a statement on Monday. They have urged people to report incidents to police and their respective UIPs. Last month, the Daily News reported that e-hailing drivers were allegedly forced off the roads and were warned about operating.

According to a driver, he was told by drivers from YoTaxi that those operating under Taxify, Taxi Live and Uber were not allowed to operate.

According to SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Sfiso Shangase, the matter of e-hailing services is still being discussed.

He said it was law in South Africa that anyone in the business of transporting commuters needed to have a permit to do so, and the government was still in the process of formalising the functioning of e-hailing services.

"At a recent lekgotla, it emerged that the service should go under the Apex structure, and Santaco is still busy discussing this. Current discussions were around permits for e-hailing services based on how their permits would work as they operated with an app, while taxi operating permits were based on routes, and e-hailers operated all over," he said.

