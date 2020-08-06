Durban's Karishma Ramdev scoops a spot in Miss SA Top 10

Durban - KZN beauty Karishma Ramdev has scooped her spot amongst nine other beauties all hoping to be crowned Miss SA 2020. Ramdev is 25 and hails from Chatsworth. She is now based in Johannesburg where she works as a medical doctor at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. This week, the finalists were announced and for the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, the contestants who make the Top 3 will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants. Previously, the Miss South Africa Organisation sent a representative to both Miss Universe and Miss World, but will also now be fielding a candidate at Miss Supranational. The contestants represent six provinces – Gauteng has four with three from Tshwane and one from Soweto, followed by the Eastern Cape with two, while Kwa-Zulu Natal, Western Cape, Limpopo and North West each has one entrant.

Thato Mosehle and Karishma Ramdev Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep

Shudufhadzo Musida, Aphelele Mbiyo and Melissa Nayimuli Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep

Natasha Joubert, Lebogang Mahlangu, Chantelle Pretorius and Busisiwe Mmotla (front)Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep

They are an impressive group and include two medical doctors working on the Covid-19 frontline two full-time international models as well as marketing, education and economics graduates and a food scientist.

The winner of the public vote – where members of the public were invited to vote for their favourite contestant and propel her into the Top 10 – was Shudufhadzo Musida.

CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Stephanie Weil, said the finalists have been whittled down from literally thousands of entrants.

"We honestly believe we have found the 10 women who, right now, represent everything Miss South Africa stands for. Any one of these girls could be crowned the winner but only one will take the crown from her predecessor Sasha Lee Olivier, so we can look forward to a very exciting pageant where our judges are going to have the extremely difficult task of choosing Miss South Africa 2020," she said.

