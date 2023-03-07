Durban’s Star Meats butchery closes its doors after owner survives hit

Durban's Star Meats has closed its doors. On Monday, Star Meats owner Riaz Jalal shared a post on social media explaining that he decided to close the business following a recent attempt on his life.

“I took over the business in September 2020 and in good faith with vigour and enthusiasm but unfortunately was not made aware of some factors of my purchase. “As a result, the last 30 months have been challenging as I have had to deal with historical labour issues, creditors and many other issues that were not disclosed at the time of purchase,” he said, addressing stakeholders and customers. “It is now public knowledge that we have been trying to fight back against a smear campaign aimed at discrediting our operations, staff and reputation.

More on this Durban’s Star Meats hits back at allegations that it hired undocumented nationals and sells rotten meat

“Through it all I continued to fight back to save the livelihood of 200 people that are dependent on the business for their daily sustenance. “However, after the recent attempt on my life, the situation has become untenable. It has not been an easy decision and my concern for staff who stood by us trying to fight the smear campaign remains our top priority whilst we try to address the legal matters,” he said. Last year, Jalal defended the business against allegations that he hired illegal immigrants and that he sold rotten meat, after 14 Malawian nationals were arrested and taken to the Sydenham police station.

There were also allegations of Star Meats selling old and rotten meat and mixing beef and mutton products. Residents have expressed their views over the closure of the popular butchery, situated in Moses Kotane Road. Fatima Gangat Abed: “Such sad news. May the Almighty grant you all ease. I will definitely miss purchasing your products in Port Elizabeth. I got so happy on Saturday when I went to the aunty that sells and saw some of your products in her freezer and told her to please stock it.”