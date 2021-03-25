DUT registrations off to a smooth start after violent clashes between rival student bodies
DURBAN - CALM has been restored at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) following violent clashes between student unions on Tuesday.
Senior director of corporate affairs at DUT, Alan Khan, said gatherings took place yesterday and again this morning without any incident.
"Registration continues smoothly, with the last day of the extended registration period being tomorrow, Friday. Multi-modal teaching and learning is expected to resume on Monday. The university continues to engage with the SRC on registration-related matters on a regular basis, within established operational forums," Khan said.
Earlier this week, five students were stabbed and several more injured when EFF and South African Students Congress (Sasco) students clashed. Three students were rushed to hospital.
It is alleged that the violent clash between the EFF Student Command and Sasco representatives had followed an incident last Friday. It was related to which of the two groups should place their campaigning tables outside one of the university entrances.
Two counts of malicious damage to property, damage to two vehicle windows and two assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm, have been registered at the Berea police station.
"The SAPS has informed us that to date, no arrests have been made. Metro police and SAPS are constantly monitoring Steve Biko Road to maintain order," Khan said.
DUT Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Thandwa Mthembu, has condemned the behaviour of the protesters, saying that university management will take drastic disciplinary measures against those identified or reported to have played a role in the street brawl.
