DUT registrations off to a smooth start after violent clashes between rival student bodies

DURBAN - CALM has been restored at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) following violent clashes between student unions on Tuesday.

Senior director of corporate affairs at DUT, Alan Khan, said gatherings took place yesterday and again this morning without any incident.

"Registration continues smoothly, with the last day of the extended registration period being tomorrow, Friday. Multi-modal teaching and learning is expected to resume on Monday. The university continues to engage with the SRC on registration-related matters on a regular basis, within established operational forums," Khan said.

Earlier this week, five students were stabbed and several more injured when EFF and South African Students Congress (Sasco) students clashed. Three students were rushed to hospital.

It is alleged that the violent clash between the EFF Student Command and Sasco representatives had followed an incident last Friday. It was related to which of the two groups should place their campaigning tables outside one of the university entrances.