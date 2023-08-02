East Coast Radio distances itself from Durban Annual Motor Expo botch-up

East Coast Radio has distanced itself from the furore surrounding the cancellation of the Durban Annual Motor Expo (DAME), organised by one of its presenters. At the weekend, Jayshree Parasuramen, a traffic presenter at the radio station, faced massive backlash after calling the event off.

The women-empowered motor expo was expected to be held at the Durban International Convention Centre from July 28 - 30. In a lengthy Facebook post, Parasuramen said she decided to cancel the event due to lack of funding. Conceding that perhaps it was a poor decision, Parasuramen said she could have taken money from a corrupt headline sponsor but her conscience mattered more than brands or money.

"But I know my truth and only I can fix any scandal and repercussions of me cancelling a big event. As the event organiser I am taking responsibility, accountability for my vision of KZN," she said in the post.

Parasuramen has not been on air since the debacle. According to ECR, she is not scheduled to be on air until next Monday.