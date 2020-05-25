ECR makes major shake up, announces new show hosts

Durban - East Coast Radio has announced a major shake-up at the station which will see a brand new line-up as well as show time changes that will come into effect from June 1. The station has been investing in market research and have been using those findings to evolve as a contemporary radio station and to improve the listener experience. The line-up changes come with the announcement of the much-anticipated new drive show. The proudly KZN station makes a concerted effort to grow and support its’ own talent therefore it is no surprise that Stacey and JSbu will host weekdays 4pm - 7pm. Stacey Norman has cemented her name in the radio industry and after four successful years and growing the audiences in many different time slots on East Coast Radio, she worked her way to the top to finally land her biggest career break to date. Cue Lion King music (as Stacey would say) as she shares her sentiment about being one of the hosts on the new Drive Show.

“I've worked relentlessly, I care, I'm invested, I'm ready. I honestly feel like it’s time. This is also the first time that ECR has a lead female on a Drive Show with equal footing and equal mic time. It's a huge responsibility, but I'm excited about the opportunity and representing. Representation is super important to me and the station. The more women there are to open doors, the more women get through,” she said.

JSbu is a prodigy of East Coast Radio. His passion for radio was eminent when he founded Radio DUT and was then approached by ECR’s Programming manager, Zane Derbyshire to become a presenter on the station.

After five long years of being behind the scenes for the Breakfast show and hosting the Early Breakfast Show as well as a stand in on several occasions, JSbu has finally earned his stripes and will hosts the new Drive Show with Stacey.

He speaks of his radio journey as a testament to never giving up and always believing in your dreams.

“If I am being honest, I am very nervous but at the same time I’m very excited for this new chapter in my life and career. I look forward to learning and taking the show to the next level. Who would have thought a farm boy from Mandeni would host a drive time show on one the biggest commercial radio stations in South Africa? This great opportunity comes with great responsibility. Alot people are looking up to me and I must do the best I can to

set an example, that if you work hard, anything is possible,” said JSbu.

East Coast Radio’s Managing Director, Boni Mchunu said that the line up refresh and timeslot changes speak to the evolving direction of the station.

“As a business we invest in a lot of market research to find out what our listeners like and what they dislike because ultimately we are crafting a station that is grounded in KZN and our values but futuristic. We deeply value our listeners which is why the changes were made in according to what our listeners love and want. I am excited for the future of East Coast Radio and for the booming careers of our very talented presenters,” said Mchunu.

Another powerhouse whose audience numbers just speak volumes of her great work and popularity is Thandolwethu. Her listenership has increased by 10% just after celebrating her one-year anniversary on the 9am to midday timeslot. KZN loves her so much so that the station has made the decision to extend her show by an hour.

Thandolwethu will now broadcast from 9am - 1pm.

As the station evolves and some of KZN’s favourite voices remain on the airwaves, East Coast Radio has also refreshed its’ sound by introducing new voices.

You may recognise the name because he grew up in Durban or because he is a seasoned media personality. He is Vic Naidoo and he will be taking over the reigns from Stacey Norman on the 1pm - 4pm slot.

That stations audience numbers continues to grow and currently sits at a positive 1 051 000 and played a huge part in redefining the listener experience.

Weekdays:

Mike V: 4am - 6am

Darren, Keri and Sky: 6am - 9am

Thandolwethu: 9am - 1pm

Vic Naidoo: 1pm - 4pm

Stacey & JSbu: 4pm - 7pm

Neil Green: 7pm - 10pm (Mon – Thurs)

Sam Cele: 10pm - 1pm

Minnie Ntuli: 10pm - 1am (Friday)

Gordon Graham: midnight - 4am (Mon-Thurs)



Saturday:

Jane Linley-Thomas: 6am - 9am

ECR Top 40 with Danny and Tee: 10am - 2pm

Deon Govender: 2pm - 6pm

Jayshree: 2am - 4am

Minnie Ntuli: 10pm - 1am





Sunday:

Jane Linley-Thomas: 6am - 9am

Danny and Tee: 10am - 2pm

Deon Govender: 2pm - 6pm

Minnie Ntuli: 10pm - 1am

Jayshree: 2am - 4am