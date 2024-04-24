EFF and Rise Mzansi propose solutions to solve issues in KZN

At the IOL Election panel discussion at the Radisson Blu in uMhlanga on Wednesday morning, political parties in KwaZulu-Natal have shared their vision for the province. IOL is hosting the panel discussion ahead of the national elections on May 29.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Magasela Mzobe representative from the EFF spoke about issues that are facing people in KZN. According to the EFF spokesperson, 20 people in the the province will be killed, while 23 women will be raped, while 50% of people are unemployed. According to the EFF representative, the political party will offer tangible solutions.

Mzobe said that load shedding has resulted in the loss of jobs in Newcastle. According to Mzobe, 2,000 people in Newcastle will lose their jobs due to the electricity issues. The EFF also touched on the collapse of infrastructure which has resulted in more trucks being on the road and more accidents taking place. The railway infrastructure problem has also impacted the ports and how ports operate. The EFF also proposed the idea of a government construction entity that will combat the issue of construction mafia.

Speaking at the IOL event, Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, KZN premier candidate for Rise Mzansi said that they want to build a safe and prosperous South Africa for all. Hlongwane-Mhlongo said that every person in KZN is entitled to a long, healthy and dignified life. She proposed tax relief and discounts at retailers for single mothers and touched on having a conducive environment for workers.