Elderly woman dies in Moseley Park house fire

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Moseley Park, west of Durban. Picture: Supplied

Published 7m ago

Durban - An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Moseley Park, west of Durban.

Spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, Kyle van Reenen, says just after 4.30pm, they were alerted to reports of a fire.

“Reports from the scene are that an elderly female was declared dead on arrival of paramedics after suffering fatal burn injuries when her home caught fire,” he said.

Van Reenen added that the blaze was extinguished by members of the eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. Police are investigating further.

In a separate incident, one person was killed and several others injured in a collision between a truck and a minibus taxi on the R102 at Darnall on the KZN north coast.

One person was killed and 13 more injured in a collision in northern KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

According to IPSS, 13 patients sustained injuries ranging from serious to critical.

“IPSS Medical advanced life support worked to stabilise five patients who were transported to a nearby facility for further care. Eight patients were treated and transported to hospital by various other services, including Alert and EMRS,” an IPSS spokesperson said.

Police were at the scene and will be investigating further.

IOL

