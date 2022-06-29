Elderly woman dies in Moseley Park house fire

Spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, Kyle van Reenen, says just after 4.30pm, they were alerted to reports of a fire.

Durban - An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Moseley Park, west of Durban.

“Reports from the scene are that an elderly female was declared dead on arrival of paramedics after suffering fatal burn injuries when her home caught fire,” he said.

Van Reenen added that the blaze was extinguished by members of the eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. Police are investigating further.