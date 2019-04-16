Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) followers sing struggle songs during the launch of the party's Gauteng Provincial Manifesto. Picture: Itumeleng English

Pietermaritzburg - Twenty days before the crucial general elections billed for May 8, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will on Wednesday take its campaign to Pietermaritzburg where it will launch its provincial manifesto for the people of KZN. At the crucial launch, the party will be led by its founding leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and his incoming anointed successor and KZN premier candidate, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

While Buthelezi will deliver the manifesto of the day, Hlabisa will unveil his plan to turn around the province should he be elected the premier.

The party, campaigning using the “Trust Us” message, said it will also use the launch rally to unveil its television advert for the elections.

The “Trust Us” election slogan is derived from the party's strong stance against corruption, which during its rule of the province between 1994 and 2004 claimed there were no major corruption scandals reported.

“We will take our plan for KZN to each and every home in KwaZulu-Natal as the battle to save our province continues,” the party said in a statement ahead of the provincial launch.

As political parties continues to scramble to get votes and show force ahead of the May 8 vote, so is the IFP.

The party said that it will on Sunday be welcoming more than 800 new members, which it includes four prominent traditional leaders and a politically powerful figure it claims is a branch chairperson of the ANC at Mzongwana-Makhoba village in Matatiele on the border between the Eastern Cape and KZN.

The new members will be welcomed by the party’s national executive member and its national organiser, Philani Magcaba.

Political Bureau