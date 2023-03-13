Electricity minister talks plans to end load shedding, but for now SA moves to Stage 4 ‘until further notice’

"Due to some recovery in the generation capacity over the past 24 hours, Stage 4 load shedding will continue until further notice. Eskom will provide an update as soon as any significant changes occur," the utility's Daphne Mokwena said in a short statement on Monday.

On Sunday, Eskom said a generating unit at the Arnot power station was successfully returned to service while a unit each at the Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

Mokwena added that the return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Medupi, Tutuka and two units at Hendrina power stations were delayed while the repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique were continuing and anticipated to be completed soon.

The latest load shedding update comes on the back of an interview that the country’s newly appointed Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, did with Newzroom Afrika in which he spoke about plans to tackle the outages.