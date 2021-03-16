Emergency services forced to amputate KZN man’s arm to free him from a printing machine

Durban – Despite efforts to free a man whose arm was stuck in a printing machine, paramedics had no choice but to amputate the man’s arm on site.

According to Sheldon Lombard, an advanced life support paramedic, Rescue Care Paramedics were called out to the scene of an industrial accident in Chatsworth area on Monday evening.

“Upon arrival, a male patient, believed to be in his forties, was found with his arm stuck in an industrial printing machine.

“The patient was stabilised by advanced life support paramedics from Rescue Care while the eThekwini Fire Department and an engineer familiar with the machine made their way to the scene.

“Despite the efforts of the eThekwini Fire Department and the engineer it was deemed to be impossible to free the man’s arm in a timely and safe fashion.