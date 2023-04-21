Employee falls off waste truck in KZN, gets run over

Durban – A waste truck worker on the KZN North Coast sustained critical injuries after he fell off the back of the truck and was run over. The incident took place in Shakaskraal on Friday morning at around 9am.

The victim had to be airlifted to hospital. According to Dylan Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue, the truck’s back wheels rolled over the man. “The patient is in a critical condition, being stabilised by IPSS Advanced Life Support Paramedics, with AMS Helicopter Services now on scene to airlift the patient to a suitable facility for further care.”

The victim sustained injuries to his upper legs and pelvis, Meyrick said. In a similar incident, a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) employee died in May last year during refuse collection in the Durban CBD. According to police, the 40-year-old lost his balance and fell off the truck.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala told “The Mercury”: “The driver, who wasn’t aware that his colleague was under the truck, reversed and drove over him.” She said the man died at the scene.