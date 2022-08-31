Engen donates R3m in fuel, cash to Gift of the Givers

Durban – This week Engen announced that it was donating R3 million towards humanitarian relief organisation Gift of the Givers. The donation is made up of R2.5m worth of fuel and R500 000 for emergency relief.

Engen said it had donated R9.5m to the organisation since 2019. The official handover took place at the Engen Refinery in Durban south on Tuesday. Recently appointed Engen managing director and CEO Seelan Naidoo said Engen was committed to investing in under-resourced communities and working with like-minded partners such as Gift of the Givers.

“We see much value in our partnership with Gift of the Givers, as we share a common vision to make a telling difference by serving mankind for the ‘greater good’, thus bringing hope to the most vulnerable, in times of need,” he added. Naidoo said that Engen was humbled to be the organisation’s partner. “Your unconditional humanitarian assistance remains an inspiration for all of us,” said Naidoo while handing over the cheque.

Gift of the Givers founder and chairperson Imtiaz Sooliman said thanked Naidoo, saying: “Gift of the Givers greatly appreciates the support extended to our organisation and its activities. This fuel contribution will help us provide humanitarian relief across South Africa, including in many under-resourced areas and support across our key projects. “Partnerships with caring brands such as Engen enable us to strengthen our ability to make an impact on the lives of some of the most vulnerable people across South Africa.” IOL