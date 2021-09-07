Eshowe residents brace for 4-day water rationing after pumps pack up

DURBAN - uMlalazi Municipality residents are urged to take note of water supply issues for the rest of the week after pumps at the Rutledge pump station packed up at the weekend. The municipality said there would be a water shortage over the next four days.

“The raw water abstraction pumps at Rutledge pump station both packed up on Sunday due to low raw water levels,” the municipality said. It said one pump had been sourced from Gauteng and is expected to be replaced and commissioned by Thursday. “The second pump has been sourced in Germany and will take about five weeks to arrive. Our engineers are working towards restoring normal water supply by Friday following the installation of the first pump,” the municipality said.

In the interim, it said, the water supply would be rationed from the only available source, the Greater Mthonjaneni treatment plant. All areas normally supplied by the Eshowe treatment works would be rationed from 4am to 8am and again from 4pm to 9pm. Water tankers will be dispatched to affected areas. For water issues, contact 0800 11 12 58 / SMS 30132.