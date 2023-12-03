Eskom alternates between load shedding stages to manage emergency reserves

The utility’s Daphne Mokwena said this is in order to manage emergency reserves.

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will remain in force until Monday, 5am. Unplanned outages are at 12 648MW and planned maintenance is at 6 814MW of generation capacity.

“Stage 4 load shedding will remain in force until 5am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm, followed by Stage 4 load shedding until 5am on Tuesday,” she said.

Mokwena said this pattern of Stage 3 load shedding in the morning and Stage 4 load shedding in the evening will be repeated daily until Friday 4pm.

Meanwhile, in a groundbreaking judgment against Eskom and load shedding, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ordered the minister of electricity to by the end of January ensure that all public health institutions such as hospitals and clinics, public schools and police stations, including satellite stations, are exempted from load shedding.