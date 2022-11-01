Eskom announces alternating Stage 1 and 2 until Friday... for now

Durban - Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented daily until Friday, while Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented nightly until Friday.

“Stage 2 load shedding will continue to be implemented on a daily basis at 4pm - 5am until Friday. Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented daily at 5am – 4pm until Friday. The increase in load shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves, the delay in returning four generating units to service while many running units are operating at reduced capacity due to technical faults,” said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

He said the delay in the return of two generating units at Camden, one unit each at Kendal and Matimba power stations have contributed to the generation capacity shortages.

“We currently have 3 945MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 499MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” Mantshantsha said.