Eskom downgrades to Stage 1 load shedding from tomorrow until Saturday

DURBAN - ESKOM has just announced that load shedding will be reduced from Stage 2 to Stage 1 from tomorrow until Saturday. Eskom said residents can expect Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5am on Wednesday until 5am on Saturday. Residents should keep in mind that the generation system is still severely constrained, Eskom warned. "From Monday, Eskom teams successfully returned four generation units at Kusile, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla as well as the Cahora Bassa line from Mozambique. However, this has not been sufficient to suspend load shedding at this point," Eskom said. During this period, the utility lost generation capacity at Medupi, Arnot and Komati.

"Additionally the return to service of four other units has been delayed, prolonging the need to continue implementing load shedding. Technicians are working hard to return the units back to service soonest," Eskom said.

Eskom stated that the utility has 5 850MW on planned maintenance while another 13 443MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. This, Eskom said, has led to its inability to supply the full demand.

Eskom said it will continue to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such the system will continue to be constrained, with the possibility of load shedding remaining elevated.

"Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, and we will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system," the utility said.

