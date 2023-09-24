Eskom implements Stage 3 until further notice

Stage 3 load shedding has been implemented until further notice, according to Eskom, following the failure of three generating units in the last 24 hours. “We have been unable to replenish the pumped storage dam levels sufficiently for the week ahead. Therefore, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 20:00 tonight until further notice. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” the utility’s crisis communication manager, Menzi Mngomezulu, said in a short statement.

The ramping up of load shedding comes after Eskom suspended load shedding on Saturday. Eskom appealed to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances. “We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding,” Eskom said.

Former president, Thabo Mbeki previously stated that there was a systematic attempt to collapse key South African institutions like Eskom, leading to rampant and “deliberate” load shedding in the country. Mbeki, who is the current chancellor at the University of SA was speaking during a dialogue hosted by the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Relations. Meanwhile, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng has revealed that municipalities lose billions of rands to fix infrastructure that is damaged during load shedding.