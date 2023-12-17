Eskom says no load shedding until Friday

Load shedding will remain suspended until 4pm on Friday. In a short statement to the media on Sunday, Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena said this is due to consistent improvement in available generating capacity.

"Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur. The evening peak demand forecast is 23 471MW. “Unplanned outages are currently at 12 158MW and planned maintenance is 8 728MW of generation capacity,“ Mokwena said. Load shedding was suspended on Thursday last week, owing to a further improvement in available generating capacity.

To date, South Africans have been left without electricity for more than 407 746 minutes, 86% more than any other year, according to load shedding app, Eskom Se Push. Meanwhile, Eskom released its interim results for the six month–period ending on September 30. According to the report, despite continued financial and operational challenges, Eskom recorded a net profit after tax of R1.6 billion.