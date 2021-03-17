Eskom suspends loadshedding for King Goodwill Zwelithini’s memorial

Durban - Eskom says it will suspend loadshedding between 10am and 2pm on Thursday in order to allow the nation to mourn the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini.

"In order to allow the nation to participate in the memorial service of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, Eskom has decided to suspend the implementation of loadshedding between 10:00 and 14:00 tomorrow.

“This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and significant historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation. Afterwards, loadshedding will then be implemented and continue as previously communicated," the power utility said.

King Zwelithini passed away on Friday due to Covid-19 complications.

He is due to be planted at midnight at a private ceremony, attended only by men, as per his wishes and a memorial service in his honour will be held on Thursday.