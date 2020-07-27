Eskom warns of constrained system, urges public to use less electricity
Durban - Eskom has warned that the generation system is constrained and has urged the public to reduce electricity usage.
On Monday, the power giant announced that six generation units suffered trips while there was a delay in the continuation of service from three other units.
Eskom said one of the six units that tripped on Monday, at the Majuba power station, has since been retunred to service.
"Eskom teams are hard at work trying to return these units to service," Eskom said.
One generation unit at the Majuba, Tutuka, Hendrina and Duvha power stations had tripped while generation units at the Matla, Kengal and Tutuka power stations were delayed.
"Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. This constrained supply situation may persist for the next few days," Eskom said.
Last month, suspended loadshedding after four generation units were returned to service. Eskom said it helped to relieve pressure on the system.
IOL