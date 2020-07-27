Eskom warns of constrained system, urges public to use less electricity

Durban - Eskom has warned that the generation system is constrained and has urged the public to reduce electricity usage.

On Monday, the power giant announced that six generation units suffered trips while there was a delay in the continuation of service from three other units.

Eskom said one of the six units that tripped on Monday, at the Majuba power station, has since been retunred to service.

"Eskom teams are hard at work trying to return these units to service," Eskom said.

One generation unit at the Majuba, Tutuka, Hendrina and Duvha power stations had tripped while generation units at the Matla, Kengal and Tutuka power stations were delayed.