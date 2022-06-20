Eskom warns of possible load shedding this week

Durban: Eskom has issued a power alert, warning that load shedding could be implemented at short notice.
A short while ago, Eskom said that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system was constrained for the evening and the next few weeks.
"There are a number of generating units expected to return to service during the day today but the likelihood of load shedding is high and may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm," Eskom said.
It added that it would continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes.
"We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. We currently have 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 623MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns."
Eskom cautioned the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persisted, the system would continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.
"We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 5am -9am in the mornings and 4pm - 10pm in the evenings," Eskom said.
IOL