eThekwini closes 13 beaches due to high E.coli levels

Pretoria - The eThekwini municipality on Monday closed 13 beaches with immediate effect due to high levels of E. coli in the water.
The closure comes after recent water testing confirmed high levels of E. coli.
“All water activities such as swimming, surfing, fishing, bathing, canoeing, and other activities taking place at City beaches are therefore prohibited. Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning as disregarding it could result in outbreaks of waterborne diseases,” said the municipality in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
Closed beaches include:
*Westbrook
*uMhlanga Main
*uMdloti
*Casuarina
*eThekwini Beach
*Laguna Seasonal Beach
*Ansteys Beach
*Brighton Beach
*Isiphingo Beach
*Reunion Beach
*Warner Beach
*Amanzimtoti Main Beach
*Pipeline Beach
The municipality said lifeguards and law enforcement officers will be on site to monitor the beaches to ensure the public adheres to the closures.
However, the municipality indicated that residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach that do not require them to come into contact with sea water.
“The public will be notified when the beaches are deemed safe to utilise,” the municipality added.
IOL