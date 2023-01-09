eThekwini Municipality to spend millions repairing public infrastructure damaged during service delivery protests

The eThekwini Municipality is expected to fork out millions to repair infrastructure damaged during a recent service delivery protest.
On Saturday, residents living at an informal settlement near Bonela took to the streets to protest after officials disconnected illegal electrical wires.
Dew Force Security's Yusuf Moola said they were alerted of the protest on Saturday night.
“Crowds started burning tyres and debris on the roadway. They also damaged infrastructure and stoned vehicles. There was also a vehicle that crashed in the chaos. Some had pistols and were firing live rounds at police and security personnel.
“Around 3am on Sunday morning, the crowd dispersed but some came back and continued protesting,” Moola said.
Speaking to IOL, eThekwini Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city lost millions with each protest.
“Violent service delivery protests are tightening the noose around the city's neck. Every year, we part with millions as a result of repairing damaged infrastructure during these protests,” Mayisela said.
He added that it was disturbing when residents involved in this unlawful conduct were the ones who did not pay for electricity.
“To date, we lose 7% of the R12 billion we spend annually to buy power from Eskom. Again, we are appealing to our residents to refrain from stealing power as it impacts negatively on the grid. The city will do everything in its power to nip this scourge in the bud,” Mayisela said.
IOL